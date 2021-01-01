Shinola Bolt Leather Strap Watch, 38mm in Plum at Nordstrom Rack

Struck only by the iconic bolt logo on a brilliant sunray dial, a handsome, modern timepiece captures the sleek minimalist aesthetic with smooth, clean lines. Traced by a coin-edge bezel and traditional crown, the case's screw-down back authenticates the individual care and quality that goes into every hand-built watch with an engraved serial number, a custom of the Detroit-born and booming watchmakers. 38mm case; 14mm band width Buckle closure Three-hand quartz movement Sapphire crystal face Stainless steel/leather Made in the USA of Swiss and imported parts