Aviator Nation Bolt Sweatpants in Charcoal. - size XS (also in S) Aviator Nation Bolt Sweatpants in Charcoal. - size XS (also in S) 50% cotton 37% poly 13% rayon. Elastic waist with internal drawstring. Screen print lightning bolt at side. Embroidered logo detail at waist. Lightweight sweatshirt fleece. Elasticized cuffs. Item not sold as a set. Made in USA. ANAT-WP11. WSPBT. Who doesn't have an obsession with vintage clothing? Paige Mycoskie, creator of Aviator Nation sure does. That's why she began studying the art of authentic vintage clothing and starting creating her own line of tee's, sweatshirts and hats to give the world that well worn feeling of so long ago.