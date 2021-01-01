Shazam! Bolt T-Shirt

Shazam! Bolt is 100% authentic, officially licensed Shazam! apparel, that comes in t-shirt, v-neck, tank top, longsleeve, pullover hoodie, sweatshirt, raglan and zip hoodie styles! Shazam! also known as Captain Marvel is a DC Comics magical superhero. The character was created in 1939 by artist C.C. Beck and Bill Parker. Billy Batson is a teenager who can transform himself into a superhero by speaking the magic word "Shazam". Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem