R13 Bomber Jacket in Black Self: 69% modacrylic 31% polyLining: 100% polyPocketing: 98% cotton 2% lycraFaux Leather Trim: 100% vinyl. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Front zip closure. Side welt pockets. Faux fur. Contrast ribbed hem and cuffs. R13-WO129. R13W7548-R063A. About the designer: Since its debut in 2009, R13's avant-garde denim silhouettes have garnered a cult status among those aiming to capture the rebellious American spirit. To achieve a vintage feel that doesn't warp or stretch, R13 uses Italian and Turkish denim produced in Italy, which features pure indigo casting along with machine hand washing techniques. The look is sharp and edgy, fit for the person who is effortlessly cool and fashion forward in their style.