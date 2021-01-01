Bonanzarad Bonanza Bike Legendary Since 1970 Vintage T-Shirt

The Bonanzarad was the bike for all cool boys in the 70s and 80s. The absolute must-have for the coolness factor in the seventies. For all hipsters and children of turning time. Perfect birthday gift for 1970's birthday children. Gift idea for your friends on 30th, 35th, 40th, 45th or 50th birthday. Can also be used as an outfit for a seventies party, 80s party or 90s party. For your old school friends, sandpit friends or for mum, dad, grandpa and uncle. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem