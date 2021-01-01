BONE AMI BON French Dog Owner Good Friend Funny Meme Tote Bag

BONE AMI. My dog is my good friend! Bon ami in French, bone ami to my dog! It's funny because it's true. Fun illustration of a cute dog with a bone in its mouth. LOVE IS...a canine. Great meme lets people know how proud you are to be their person! Fun meme gift for your favorite dog owner who just want to be with dogs. Click brand name to find more puppy owner designs. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.