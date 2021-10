Camila Coelho Bonita One Piece in Tan. - size M (also in L, S, XS, XXS) Camila Coelho Bonita One Piece in Tan. - size M (also in L, S, XS, XXS) 82% nylon 18% spandex. Hand wash cold. Adjustable shoulder straps. Back strap with S-hook closure. Belted waist with acrylic ring accent. Sheen finish. Imported. COEL-WX37. CCX59 U20.