Soft on skin - Adjustable straps - Removable pads - Side boning for shape - Fully lined - Clean finished seams that don\'t cut into you - SPF/UPF 50 Protection - Ethically made in Los Angeles, California - Brunette model is 5\'4", 32A, size 0-2 and is wearing a size XS. - Blonde model is 5\'10", 36B, size 10 and is wearing a size L.