Lafayette 148 New York Bonnie Iridescent Sequin Shift Dress

This long sleeve shift dress is brought to life with glamorous iridescent sequins. Roundneck Long sleeves Keyhole back with button-and-loop closure Polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Shift silhouette About 37.5" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Named after its original address, Lafayette 148 New York was founded in 1996 with the intention to create an inclusive line of beautifully crafted clothing for women. The labels sophisticated designs are a result of top-of-the-line fabrics, clean silhouettes and superior craftsmanship. Designer Lifestyle - Lafayette 148 > Lafayette 148 New York > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lafayette 148 New York. Color: Gesso Iridescent. Size: XS.