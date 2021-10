The Bonny new chukka boot is crafted in extra tough polyester for durability and in a range of utilitarian colors, for style. Rubber paneling. Side-wall stitching. Large air-cushioned chambers in the soles Wider, generous fit. Retains all the the Docs DNA, like grooved edges, visible stitching and a scripted heel-loop. Built on the iconic AirWair™ air-cushioned sole. | Dr. Martens, Bonny Poly Casual Boots in Black, Size M 11/W 12