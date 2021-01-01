Boom Word Retro Superhero Comic Strip Action, SandyMApparel Tote Bag

Boom Word Retro Superhero Comic Strip Action apparel and accessories. Comical action with a word Boom fashion. An expression, a noise, superhero. Fighting, punching comic strip quote, Boom. Fighter, super comic strip hero. Fun vintage retro look for-you Comicon, onomatopoeia, action word. Be the superhero, not the supervillain. For geeks, nerds, comic book lovers, superhero fans. Graphic Boom, comic book bubble, Classic, comic superhero, novelty, funny pop art. BANG, BOOM, POW are often used together. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.