Timberland PRO Boondock 6 Soft Toe WP

Stay comfortable your entire work day with the durability, support, and comfort of the Boondock 6 Soft Toe WP boot from Timberland PRO that protects you from the rigors of difficult work areas and unpredictable weather. Style meets 92673214. Waterproof leather upper with waterproof membrane and Ever-Guard leather heel for abrasion resistance and dry foot environment. Features a molded Timberland PRO rubber toe protector for increased abrasion resistance and durability. Padded top collar and tongue for added comfort. Combination three-quarter Goodyear welt and cement heel construction for excellent durability and flexibility. Dual-density dynamic Anti-Fatigue technology absorbs shock and returns energy at key zones of the foot. Fiberglass shank for structural support. Dual-density thermal plastic urethane (TPU) outsole features deep lugs for traction and is slip, oil and abrasion resistant. Soft toe meets ASTM F2412-11, ASTM F2413-11, and ASTM F2892-11 electrical hazard standards to provide secondary underfoot protection against the hazards of stepping on live electrical circuits, electrically energized conductors, parts, or apparatus. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 2 lbs 4 oz Shaft: 6 1 4 in Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 10, width E - Wide. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.