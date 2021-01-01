Boost Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers with Premium Stereo Sound IP67 20 Hours Playtime 100 ft Range Builtin Power Bank and Mic True Wireless.

Best Quality Guranteed. Superior Stereo Sound & Clarity & Great volume-Jazz up your party with the fantastic signature sound of the Boost Loud Bluetooth speaker. IP67 waterproof and dust-tight- Boost is virtually waterproof (can resist water up to one meter deep for 30 minutes), dustproof, splash proof, shockproof and rainproof Bluetooth 4.2- Easy to pair, Auto reconnect- Bluetooth Connectivity with 100' Range. Surround Sound Speaker Is Easy to connect to all Bluetooth enabled devices, including tablets, Ultra-long battery life- Rechargeable battery with an impressive 20 hours of play-time, which can keep you entertained for nearly 400 songs or 10 movies! Built-In mic & 3.5 mm AUX-in - Hands-free calling, Windows 7 systems, TVs, and non-Bluetooth devices can be connected using the AUX-IN jack. Package:1 Quick User Guide,1 Warranty card