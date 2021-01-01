HUM Nutrition Boost Sweet Boost in Beauty: NA. HUM Nutrition Boost Sweet Boost in Beauty: NA. Boost Sweet Boost from HUM Nutrition supports a healthy immune system and promotes health and overall well-being. It's formulated with high potency Vitamin C, an important antioxidant that can help clear our harmful free radicals and support the immune system, Zinc, an essential mineral required for the activity of more than 300 enzymes and biological activities in the body, including those of the immune system, and concentrated Elderberry Extract (75:1), a fruit rich in antioxidants that has been traditionally used to support immunity and overall health.. Berry flavor. Vegan. Free of GMOs, Wheat, Gluten, Soy, Milk, Egg, Fish, Crustacean Shellfish, Peanuts, and Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives. 60 gummies (30-day supply). Take 2 gummies at any time, with or without food. HUMR-WU35. 108G. HUM Nutrition is an all-natural line of vitamins and supplements with clinically proven ingredients that are pure and potent, gluten-free, non-GMO and sustainably sourced. Their wide range of science-backed formulas address ultra-specific beauty and wellness concerns - hair, body and mood. HUM is here help you look and feel your absolute best, and is a great addition to any beauty routine.