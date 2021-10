Classic ponte pants with a fun flared update, NYDJ\'s Bootcut Crop Pants have lots of personality. A cropped bootcut leg gives them a playful silhouette, while tailored elements from back welt pockets to a deep trouser hem keep them polished. Thanks to our signature Lift Tuck® Technology, they also have a gap-free rise that fits just right and a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design that slims in front. Finished with front slash pockets, zip fly and button closure.