This versatile water-friendly sandal is so comfy and cute, you may just want to wear it everyday and everywhere. Quick-drying webbing straps adjust for the perfect fit, while the springy EVA midsole and outsole offer superb cushioning and traction in and out of the water. 1" heel; 1/2" platform (size 11) Adjustable hook-and-loop straps Molded EVA footbed with arch support Nonmarking traction tread outsole Textile upper/synthetic lining and sole