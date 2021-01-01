Have your basic look noticed with the Vans Border Box Trop Short Sleeve Tee. This cotton T-shirt is crafted with a crew neckline, short sleeves, straight hemline and name graphic with multicolored flowers and leaves incased in a checkerboard square at the front for a trendy finish. Pull-over design. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 23 in Chest Measurement: 34 in Sleeve Length: 7 in Product measurements were taken using size XS. Please note that measurements may vary by size.