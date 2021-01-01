Klattermusen Bore 2.0 Jacket - XL - Raven

The Klattermusen Bore 2.0 Jacket is a packable puffy jacket for cold weather warmth. The unisex design is ready for any adventurer looking to explore in cold weather conditions. Into the mountains and amongst the Snow, the 800+ fill power down delivers the heat necessary to warm your Upper half. Primaloft synthetic Insulation is ued to reinforce the shoulders and arms, where a pack can compress down more easily. The shell is made from a recycled nylon fabric, which is bluesign approved and the attached hood can be pulled up to top your head and adjusted to prevent whipping winds from taking it off. Features of the Klattermusen Bore 2.0 Jacket Hood adjustments Are easy even when wearing mittens thanks to the cord closures 3D-Adjustable hood is constructed to follow the movements of your head closely and not obscure your field of vision Flap snap button closure allows for improved ventilation while leaving the garment closed, and provides a backup if the zipper fails Reinforced storm flap mitigates Snow and ice build-up on the flap itself, as well as protecting the zipper underneath Storm flaps cover the two zipped pockets to prevent Snow and ice build-up on the zipper as well as entry to the pocket when opened, while fleece lining offers additional wind protection when warming your hands in the pockets Reinforced shoulders improve water resistance and load carrying abilities with its thicker surface, without compromising overall functionality Raglan sleeves for better range of movement Elastic sleeve ends and hem ensure the jacket stays in place Down filled storm flap to eradicate the front cold spot Off-set zipper helps prevent chin abrasion and chafing while helping to deflect water from the zipper Two-way zipper allows for precise regulation of the opening and desired ventilation Extended back provides better coverage Box construction reduces cold spots Integrated reflector for visibility during dim conditions Jacket can be compressed in its inside pocket for easy packing and transport Primaloft ECO fill in shoulders and elbows reduces cold spots at High wear Areas Microfleece neck lining enhances weArer comfort Bluesign approved down certified by responsible down standard Fabric Details 100% Recycled Polyamide