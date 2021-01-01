Borkum Call North Sea Island Holiday Travel T-Shirt

What could be more beautiful than relaxing on the beach on the North Sea in a beach chair in summer or swimming in the sea? If Borkum is your favourite island on holiday, you will love this Borkum call phone motif. You can wear this Borkum smartphone mobile phone motif on your next trip to the North Sea coast. This design is the perfect birthday, Father's Day, Mother's Day and Christmas gift for your mother, dad, sister, tourists and friends. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem