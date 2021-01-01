Born Black Empowered Amazing African American Superhero Logo T-Shirt

This Ebony novelty graphic art is great for anyone who knows a pride Black Woman or Man that they want to see smile. Perfect for hip hop lovers, social media videos, and great for proud fellow Afro family and friends to celebrate Juneteenth. Purchase this amazing Afro-American themed artwork featuring a cool logo like image for yourself or to celebrate Black History Month with mom, pop and all your natural sisters, brothers, cousins, aunts, uncles, BFF's, sons and daughters. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem