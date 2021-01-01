From too faced

Too Faced - Born This Way Naturally Radiant Concealer - # Very Deep 7ml/0.23oz

$19.99 on sale
($28.00 save 29%)
In stock
Buy at jomashop

Description

An oil-free, buildable & hydrating concealer. Creamy & comfortable texture blends into skin with ease. Helps blur the look of dark circles, fine lines & wrinkles. Provides undetectable, beautifully natural coverage. Contains a proprietary blend of color correctors for flawless-looking skin. Infused with Coconut Water to replenish skins moisture levels. Loaded with Alpine Rose to support skins health & natural resilience. Creates a smooth, radiant & youthful-looking complexion. Available in a wide array of shades for matching.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com