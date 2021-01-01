NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation, Medium Coverage, Natural

We Can't Even. The NYX Professional Makeup Born to Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation is so glorious. Available in an inclusive range of 45 truly flattering shades, our covetable formula delivers buildable medium coverage and a naturally radiant finish that lasts. This natural glow foundation tube is the key to creating a truly radiant look whether you are looking for foundation for dry skin or foundation for oily skin. This liquid foundation blends like a dream with buildable coverage and even works with your skin to help create a smooth, even-toned look. Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products. All NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified.