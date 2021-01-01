From corn electronics

Bose Sport Earbuds - True Wireless Earphones - Bluetooth Headphones for Workouts and Running, Baltic Blue Visit the Bose Store

Description

Wireless Bluetooth earbuds engineered by Bose for your best workout yet. Bose lifelike sound - makes your music sound like the performer is right there beside you, pushing you to go one more mile or do one more rep. Secure and comfortable earbuds - customize your fit with the included 3 sizes of StayHear? Max tips that won't hurt your ears and won't fall out no matter tough your workout is. Weather and sweat resistant earbuds - IPX4 rated, with electronics wrapped in special materials to protect from moisture wherever you exercise Clear calls - a beamforming microphone array separates your voice from surrounding noise so your callers can hear you better. Simple touch controls - instead of buttons, the capacitive touch interface lets you tap to play or pause music, answer calls, and more. Long battery life- up to 5 hours per charge with the included charging case, plus up to 2 more hours with a 15-minute quick charge on the go.

