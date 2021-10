BosDefense Nourishing Shampoo is formulated for those who want to help protect against thinning hair. Sulfate-free shampoo removes build-up, such as DHT, from the scalp surface, while cleansing hair of product build-up and pollution. Panthenol, Vegetable Proteins and Sea Kelp Extract help strengthen existing hair strands. Maintains a clean environment for the appearance of thicker, fuller-looking hair.