Boss Men's Rainbow-Logo Hoodie

A hooded sweatshirt by Boss, designed to be worn by both men and women, featuring a seven-layer logo in a rainbow palette. Cut to a relaxed fit for everyday layering, this hoodie is crafted in super-soft French terry made from a minimum of 60% certified-organic cotton blended with recycled fibers for a reduced impact on the planet. The inner neckline is detailed with a spectrum of colors for a playful touch. Part of an exclusive capsule collection dedicated to modern lovers everywhere. We contin