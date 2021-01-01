Boston Massachusetts MA City Skyline Design - W Tote Bag

We stock many other City Designs and also do this design in reverse (like a negative). We hope you love our Boston Pride landscape line drawings - buy them to remind you of your home town or as a gift for a brother or sister who is homesick. Simple, Classy Designs to remind you of University or your Childhood Home. Romantic Anniversary Gift idea to remind her (or him), you still remember that first kiss! Also great for new job or relocating for work farewell gifts. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.