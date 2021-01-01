Boston Neighborhoods US for Boston Vacation Premium T-Shirt

A stylish hand drawn illustration for Bostonians. all folks who lived, live in Boston, Massachussets. For folks who lived, live or are moving or planning a trip to Boston. Whether it's Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Back Bay, Fenway-Kenmore, Charlestown, Brighton, Cambridge, West Roxbury, Brookline, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Dorchester, South End, or Roslindale, a great design to wear the next time you're in Boston. . This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.