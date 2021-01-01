BIOTA BOTANICALS ADVANCED HERBAL CARE LEAVE-IN SERUM,12 count ,0.34 oz.

Perfecty suited for all hair types, textures and lifestyles, BIOTA Botanicals Advanced Herbal Care Leave-In Serum is the most highly concentrated form of BIOTA's proprietary Herbal BioComplex B11. Powerful, yet gentle; Can be left on the scalp all-day and even over multiple days between washings. All of BIOTA Botanicals Advanced HerbalCare products contains our exclusive, scientifically- formulated Herbal BioComplex B11, a clinically tested combination of herbal extracts with naturally occurring minerals and essential fatty acids that work by nourishing the scalp. This breakthrough herbal blend brings new hope to those who want to combat thinning-damaged hair, helping in the fight to maintain and encourage healthier, stronger, more resilient hair and can only be found in BIOTA products. Our leading scientists and dermatologists are dedicated to researching and creating formulas that promote beautiful hair