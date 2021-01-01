Bots Go Home! Humans for the Reclamation of the Internet Premium T-Shirt

This funny design is perfect for those who work in Computer Science and Information Technology including programmers, engineers, web developers, applications architects, database administrators, hardware engineers, IT managers, and big data engineers. Featuring primitive style text with a humorous call for revolt, it makes the ideal gift for your favorite Tech Geek. See more science and technology designs by clicking the brand name above the title. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.