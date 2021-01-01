Bouldering and Rock Climbing Tote Bag

A funny climbing design. The perfect gift for bouldering and rock climbing fans. It does not matter if you prefer climbing on rocks or bouldering jugs. Eat, sleep and climb. A funny bouldering gift. Men, women and kids will love this bouldering apparel. Makes a perfect gift for your dad, mom, son or daughter. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.