Boundless Sports Bra - Duffle Green Caiman

Scale up your sessions with a high-support (and high-fashion) sports bra that's made for all workouts, wet or dry. Yes, our incredible reptile print Koral Infinity fabric™ is water-resistant, quick-drying and super compressive, with just the right amount of stretch. File it under: summer essential. Fits true to size, take your usual Koral sizing Recommended for High Performance Fabric 1: Koral Infinity™ Fabric - 94% Polyamide, 6% Xtra Life LYCRA® Sport Lining: Power Mesh-72% Nylon 28% Elastane Technology: Chlorine Resistant, Color Absolute, H2O, Quick Dry Machine wash cold, inside out with like colors, gentle cycle; No bleach; Tumble dry low Ethically Made in the USA