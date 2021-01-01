Yves Rocher - Bourbon Vanilla Sensual Bath And Shower Gel 50 Ml - Travel Size - Body Washes And Shower Gels

Yves Rocher - Skin is gently cleansed and delicately perfumed. Do you need a voluptuous and sensual break in the shower or the bath? Our Botanical Beauty experts have selected and combined Aloe Vera gel from Organic Farming with a Bourbon Vanilla extract just for you. Gently cleanses skin and leaves it delicately scented. Tested under dermatological supervision. Botanical Beauty Commitments: • Botanical-based ingredients: Organic Aloe Vera gel, Bourbon Vanilla extract. • Botanical cleansing base. • Easily biodegradable formula. • This formula contains more than 91% ingredients from natural origin. • Recyclable bottle and containing recycled plastic. • Ethoxyl free, paraben free. 50 ml / 1.7 fl.oz. Also available in 200 ml / 6.7 fl.oz. and 400ml / 13.5 fl.oz. formats. Bourbon Vanilla Sensual Bath and Shower Gel 50 ml - Travel Size