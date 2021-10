The Bowery Pocket Tee is no ordinary t-shirt. The subtle pocket is designed reminiscent of the Japanese "hidden pocket" style and is complimented by a naturally irregular cotton jersey that has a brushstroke texture. These details make the shirt look soft with an intentional washed look. Throw on a pair of Denim Houstons and you're set. - Fit: Regular - 100% Cotton Jersey - *Model\'s height is 6'2" and he\'s wearing a size medium