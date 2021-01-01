Brunswick Bowling Products Mens Frenzy Static Bowling Shoes- Wideblack/Grey 8 E US, Black/Gray, 8W

The athletically styled and designed Brunswick men's frenzy bowling shoes have a mesh upper that offers breathability as well as a padded collar and Tongue for comfort The extra-light EVA outsole will keep you light on your feet so you can Bowl game after game; Brunswick pure slide microfiber slide soles offer immediate superior slide on both feet Drive your competition into a frenzy with these Brunswick bowling shoes; color: Static universal soles athletic mesh upper with EVA foam padded collar and Tongue extra-light molded EVA outsole Raised rubber heel for a Controlled slide pure slide microfiber slide soles on both shoes superior slide immediately