KR Strikeforce Bowling Shoes and Hammer Sp-6 Grey Felt Sole- Left Handed Bowler

This is a replacement sole designed for the KR Strikeforce shoes and hammer bowling shoes that have interchangeable soles The lower the number means less slide, the higher the number means more slide, this is one of many soles available for these shoes, this is for a left handed Bowler This sole goes on the right sliding shoe, these are designed specifically for right hand or Left handed KR Strikeforce and hammer bowling high performance shoes, These are also cut to fit Simply take an existing sole off your shoe and place it on the replacement sole, draw an outline on the new sole and cut with a sharp pair of scissors Unlike to competitor shoes, you may not even have to cut These, you can be the judge of that once you receive your new soles, the competition's replacement soles are very large and universal