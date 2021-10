WHAT IT IS With aloe, vitamin C, vitamin E, glycerin, rosemary leaf extract, argan oil, and hyaluronic acid. Without animal products, animal testing, parabens, sulfates, silicones, and phthalates. 8 oz. Made in USA. NOTES Base note: Violin varnish, amber, pine, rosin, spiced tree resin, mahogany, maplewood, cedar, outdoors accord, cypress moss. Fragrances - Emerging Brands > D.s. & Durga > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. D.S. & Durga.