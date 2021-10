Intricate heritage patterns embroidered in the artisanal Dori technique crawl upwards in bright white and add a feminine touch to this swinging skirt. Finished on the hem with horsehair braid for a retro look, this joyful yellow skirt falls from a fitted waist and creates a voluminous flare with its box pleats. Wear it as a set with our Open Collar Peplum Top for a wedding-ready outfit and earn the title of best dressed bridesmaid. Dress it up with a shiny heel to take it to the next level.