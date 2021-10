The relaxed-fit J.Crew Boy Shirt in Seersucker brings casual comfort to button-up attire. A high quality weave creates an ultrasoft cotton fabrication. Long sleeve shirt features a button cuff, fold-over collar, button front, and a curved hemline. 100% cotton; Lining: 100% cotton. Machine wash cold and tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size 2. Please note that measurements may vary by size.