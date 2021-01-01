Create a dramatically relaxed appearance in the KAMALIKULTURE by Norma Kamali Boyfriend Puff Jog Pants featuring a pull-on design and a jersey fabrication. Mid-rise jogger pant boasts a flat elastic waistband and side hand pockets. Relaxed leg tapers to an elasticized banded cuff that hits at the ankle. Unlined. 95% polyester, 5% spandex. Hand wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 40 in Inseam: 30 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 30. Please note that measurements may vary by size.