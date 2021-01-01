Norma Kamali Boyfriend Shirt A Line Dress To Midcalf in White 100% cotton. Made in China. Machine wash. Front velcro closure. Detachable waist belt with D-ring closure. Side seam pockets. Poplin fabric. NOMF-WD236. ST5213CS489002. About the designer: Invention, Design and Function go hand in hand for Norma Kamali. She is known for her innovative yet timeless approach to fashion. Norma Kamali is not only known for her swim collection, but her other bodies of work includes timeless modern clothing in every classification.