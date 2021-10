This everyday-favorite T-shirt is made from organic fibers in an oversized fit with slouchy dropped shoulders. 26 1/2" length (size Medium) Crewneck Short sleeves 52% organic linen, 48% cotton Hand wash, dry flat Imported Women's Clothing Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified-a strict certification standard that covers the processing, manufacturing, packaging, labeling, trading and distribution of all textiles made from at least 70%