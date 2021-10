Faded and shredded like a pair of vintage favorites, these low-stretch jeans are great for everyday wear with a super-high waist and a slim straight-leg fit. 25" inseam, 14" leg opening; 11" front rise; 16" back rise (size 29) Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style 99% cotton, 1% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing Not available for sale and shipment to Germany