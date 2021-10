Put that play date on the schedule so you can bop in wearing this adorable playsuit, spiced with an off-the-shoulder neck. 30" length; 3" inseam; 28" leg opening (size Medium) Off-the-shoulder neck Short sleeves Side-seam pockets 93% rayon, 7% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing Not available for sale and shipment to Germany