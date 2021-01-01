Bradbury Patio Collection 4-pc. Conversation Set, One Size , Brown

An English garden furniture classic inspired the Bradbury 4-piece outdoor living set with crosshatch seat back detail. Sustainable acacia in a natural finish is used for a coffee table and seating with seat and back cushions of beige all-weather fabric.# Pieces In Set: 4Included: 1 Table(s), 1 Loveseat(s), 2 Chair(s)Features: Weather Resistant, Quick Ship, Removable CushionsJoinery: Screwed, Glued, NailedSeating Capacity: 4Shape: RectangleTools Required: Allen Wrench (included), Screws (included)Chair Measurements: 24.8 Depth/Inches, 31.9 Height/Inches, 25.6 Width/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 250 LbsSeat Back Height: 20 InSeat Depth: 20 InSeat Height: 13 InWeight (lb.): 87 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredFilling Content: 100% PolyfillFinish: NaturalFrame Content: 100% WoodUpholstery Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Spot CleanDecor Styles: CoastalCountry of Origin: Imported