Stella McCartney Braided Hobo Bag

Braided detail shoulder bag with a relaxed structure. Top handle Top zip closure One inside zip pocket Polyurethane/polyester Lining: Suede Made in Italy SIZE Strap, 7.8" drop 14.1" x 10.2" x 3.9" ABOUT THE BRAND From interning at Christian Lacroix at 16 to her role as Chlo??'s Creative Director, Stella McCartney made a name for herself in the fashion industry well before the launch of her own brand in 2001. Since its inception, McCartney has remained dedicated to sustainability and taken an ethically minded design approachnever using leather, feathers, skin or fur in any of her pieces. Today, the brand is renowned for its bold, feminine ready-to-wear and accessories, as well as its foray into menswear, kids' clothing and fragrances. Handbags - Stella Mccartney > Stella Mccartney > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Stella McCartney. Color: Black.