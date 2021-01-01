Brain and Spinal Tumors Family Awareness Aunt Wings Support Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Aunt Brain and Spinal Tumors support, Brain and Spinal Tumors Niece, Brain and Spinal Tumors nephew, Brain and Spinal Tumors son, Brain and Spinal Tumors daughter, Brain and Spinal Tumors baby, K12Brain and Spinal 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.