From brain surgery inspired brain operation related bra

Brain Surgery Inspired Brain Operation Related Brain Tumor D Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For lovers of all things funny Brain Surgery, hilarious Brain Operation, cute Brain Tumor, Brain Surgery dad, Brain Surgery mom, Brain Surgery family, Brain Surgery humor, Brain Surgery joke, funny Brain Surgery Hair, novelty Brain Cancer 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com