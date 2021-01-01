Les Benjamins Branded Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Oversized crew neck from Les Benjamins. Classic construction features branded piping throughout and storage options across the back hem, offering an open mesh pocket, zipped stow pocket and oversized patch pocket. Finished with cinched elastic cuffs and an adjustable drawcord hem. With a belief that every culture has a story to tell, Istanbul-based Les Benjamins crafts streetwear meant to translate the history of tradition. Founder Bunyamin Aydin's fervor for photography and travel inspires the bold aesthetic and dynamic storytelling found in every stitch of their apparel and accessories. Content + Care. Cotton, polyester Machine wash ImportedSize + Fit. Model is 6'2" and wearing size Large Measurements taken from size Large Chest: 23" Length: 28"