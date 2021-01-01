Rails Brando Top in Baby Blue. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Rails Brando Top in Baby Blue. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 60% rayon 40% cotton. Made in China. Hand wash. Front button closure. Buttoned cuffs. Colorblock styling. Lightweight jersey fabric with frayed shirttail hem. RAIL-WS816. 103-538-2926. Launched in 2006, Rails is a unique brand of fashion fusing California comfort activewear with European styling. High quality fabrics, narrow cuts, and unique lines; this collection is influenced by international travel and metropolitan lifestyle.