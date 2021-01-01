Silver-tone stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed bezel. Gray dial with gold-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant plexiglass crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Swatch Brandy Mens Watch YWS445.